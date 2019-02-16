East Alliance: Joe Bryce makes giant strides after glory at the Glen

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce leapt to the top of the East Alliance scratch order merit table after sharing victory in the latest event at the Glen in North Berwick.

His level-par 70 was matched by Renaissance Club man Neil Henderson as the pair both went out in 34 before coming back in 36.

The duo finished two shots clear of Bryce’s fellow Bathgate player Chris Curran, as well as Andrew Oldcorn (King’s Acre) and Ross Munro (Golfclubs4cash).

The win saw Bryce move into the lead in the order of merit title race on 375 points, just ahead of Munro (363) and also Peebles man Colin Fraser (351.5). It was an amateur who claimed the silverware up for grabs, The Berwickshire Trophy, as Danny Airens (Falkirk Tryst) carded a 68 playing off six.

That saw him finish two shots clear in the handicap category from Graeme Johnston (Glenbervie) and Brian Thomson (Kilspindie).

Top trainee on 73 was the host club’s Michael Bacigalupo while the senior spoils were shared on 74 by Willie Laing (Prestonfield) and Phil Leggate (Musselburgh).

Liberton’s George Wither still tops the handicap order of merit, with Willie Laing (Prestonfield) and Brian Thomson (Liberton) leading the chase.

On Wednesday, the circuit returns to East Lothian to contest The Alliance Trophy at Craigielaw.