East Lothian GolfSixes initiative hailed by Scottish Golf chief

Scottish Golf chief executive Andrew McKinlay has hailed the launch of a GolfSixes initiative at grass-roots level in East Lothian.

The pilot project, which is aligned to the European Tour’s innovative GolfSixes event, took place at the Wee Course at North Berwick.

It involved youngsters, both boys and girls, from North Berwick, Haddington, Gullane and Craigielaw Golf Clubs and proved a big success.

“The new GolfSixes League is a great way for clubs to encourage more youngsters into playing competitive golf within a shortened version of the game,” said McKinlay.

“The format mirrors the hugely successful European Tour event and gives younger kids the chance to represent their club and play other courses.

“We are delighted with the feedback we got from the players involved who had great fun taking part and we’re looking forward to rolling this out in other parts of the country.

“It’s vital that we take a more innovative approach to how we engage with young people and embrace new ways of interacting with juniors at club level, while listening to their feedback to help shape more new ideas.”

Won by Craigielaw, funding for the event was provided by the Golf Foundation through the HSBC Golf Roots project.

“The aim of Golfsixes is to increase the number of juniors playing regularly and engage them with the golf club and the sport,” added Lesley Nicholson, Scottish Golf’s East club development officer.

“The team-based format will help more young people and their parents engage with the sport on a more regular basis in the same way other team sports connect with young people. We are looking forward to six fixtures across the summer season, linking in with the East Lothian Junior League dates so the players can see the next stage in their progression should they wish to follow this pathway.”