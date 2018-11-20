East Lothian Winter League: Tantallon gear up for Gullane clash

Tantallon’s title credentials will be tested in a top-of-the table clash with Gullane in the East Lothian Winter League this Sunday.

A 5-0 home win over Musselburgh in the latest round of matches maintained Tantallon’s 100 per cent record in this season’s event, setting up Fraser Symon’s young team nicely for their visit to the defending champions.

Nine of the ten players in Tantallon’s team last weekend came through the club’s junior section, including 14-year-old Valdemar Hundeboll, who teamed up once again with Symon for a second win of the campaign.

Gullane won 4-1 at Craigielaw in their latest outing to sit a point behind the leaders in what is looking as though it will be a two-horse race for the title.

In the Second Division, Kilspindie sit a point ahead of the Glen after a 5-0 win over Thorntree, with Winterfield also in the mix on eight points.

A youth policy has also been paying off for Kilspindie, with Aaron Hall and Connor O’Toole among the winners in their second whitewash in a row.