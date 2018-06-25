Euan McIntosh wins Scotland cap at age 49

Capital star Euan McIntosh is set to represent Scotland at the age of 49 in one of amateur golf’s top team events.

The Turnhouse player has been picked in the side for the upcoming European Team Championship in Germany.

McIntosh returned to the international arena in 2016 after a 27-year gap in the Home Internationals at Nairn.

He topped the Scottish Order of Merit that year before suffering a dip in form last season but was among seven home players to make the match-play phase in the Amateur Championship in Aberdeen a week ago.

McIntosh, a former pro, has made no secret of the fact he’s preparing for a crack back in the paid ranks once he turns 50, intending to try and qualify for the Champions Tour at end of year. But that’s not stopped him from being selected for an event taking place in Berlin in a fortnight’s time along with US Open qualifier Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon).

Making up that team are Stuart Easton (Irvine), Sandy Scott (Nairn), Jamie Stewart (Old Course Ranfurly) and Euan Walker (Kilmarnock Barassie).