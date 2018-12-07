First ever Pro-Am will be best test of Bruntsfield’s new Links

A MAJOR makeover of the Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society course will be given a proper test when the Capital club stages its first pro-am next year.

The event on July 26, which will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, is set to feature leading PGA in Scotland professionals.

While some of them have played there in the past when the club staged an Open regional qualifier, they will be tackling the course for the first time since changes have been made to the layout.

They have been carried out by renowned course architects Mackenzie & Ebert, the same company that has altered Royal Portush for next year’s Open Championship.

Work on an ambitious two-year project costing £1.2 million is nearing completion at Bruntsfield Links and club captain Mike Smith is excited about what lies ahead in 2019.

“We are delighted with the progress being made and the new-look course will be in peak condition,” he said.

“It is being elevated to a new level and this is an ideal opportunity to enjoy the new challenge.

“The response from members to the pro-am has been excellent and we have only a very limited number of team spots available.

“The top 15 professionals in the Scottish Order of Merit are being joined by five invited pros, with a shotgun start.”

The event will be part of the club’s ongoing annual charity fundraising drive, with members and guests having raised around £5000 this year for the Doddie Weir Foundation and the former Scotland rugby star’s fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

Meanwhile, Renaissance Club duo Neil Henderson and David Neil joined forces to win the Richardson & Brownlee Salver in the latest East Alliance event of the season at Winterfield.

With 39 pairings taking part in the invitation competition, Turnhouse pair Peter Mitchell and Euan McIntosh looked set to claim the silverware with a gross 63 (33-30).

However, pro Henderson and seven-handicapper Neill came in with a 62 (30-32) as dusk was setting in on the East Lothian coast.

The handicap honours went to Steve Dand (Archerfield Links) and Steve Maskrey (Pumpherston) as the former winners pipped Harburn duo Stuart Wardlaw and Alan Lee on a countback after both teams carded net 58s.

Play resumes on January 16, when the John Glen Trophy will be contested at Gullane No 3.

On the team front, West and Fife are set for a title decider at Crail on February 24 in the Lothians & Fife Golf Associations Winter League.

They are locked together at the top of the table after both teams made it two wins out of two in the second round of matches at Uphall.

West beat Mid 4.5-0.5 while it was the same margin as Fife came out on top against East.