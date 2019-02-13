Former soldiers take training course to become caddies at St Andrews

An Edinburgh man is among six former soldiers training to become golf caddies through a ground-breaking initiative in St Andrews.

The ‘Caddie School for Soldiers’ is taking place over a month at The Duke’s Course, with the aim being to get the sextet ready to carve out careers in the caddying world.

The group includes Scott Hale, who was in the army for 22 years, during which time he was involved in eight operational tours around the world.

“It is brilliant being here,” said the 47-year-old. “We are representing veterans all over the world, not only Scotland.

“When I got told about it, I didn’t think I had much of a chance as I thought lots of people would have jumped at an opportunity like this, but I was lucky to be pulled out of the hat.”

Hale, who has been a civvy for a decade, added: “I am hoping 100 per cent that this does become a career.

“It’s getting into the season in next couple of months and I am hoping to be walking about one of the courses in St Andrews and making good use what I’ve picked up in these four weeks.”