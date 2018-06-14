Four young golfers enjoy their trophy success

Have your say

Young Lothians golfers have been making their mark in two big junior events.

Conor O’Toole, a Stewart’s Melville pupil who plays his golf at Craigmillar Park, was top of the class in the Scottish Schoolboys’ Championship at Murrayshall in Perthshire.

He beat Loretto’s Greg McCaffer at the fourth extra hole after the pair had finished tied on 142.

Equally impressive were the performances from Grace Crawford and Aidan Lawson in the U.S. Kids Golf European Championships in East Lothian.

Crawford won the girls’ eight event at Royal Musselburgh with a four-under-par 212 total while Lawson triumped in the equivalent boys’ event at Longniddry with a seven-under 101 aggregate.