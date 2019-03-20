Gabrielle Macdonald: I won’t let mistakes get to me next time

Rookie pro Gabrielle Macdonald has vowed to learn from a poor attitude on the course costing her a missed cut on her Ladies European Tour debut.

The Craigielaw player fell one stroke short of progressing to the final round of the Investec South African Women’s Open in Cape Town.

She was going along nicely in the opening circuit at Westlake Golf Club until taking a double-bogey 6 at her ninth hole then stumbled home in 43.

That left her signing for an 82 and, though she battled back bravely with a 73 in the second round, the damage had been done.

“I actually felt right at home in my first LET event,” said the former Scottish Women’s champion. “Unfortunately, after a shocker of a bunker lie my golf started to slip.

“I let my mistakes get to me more than I normally do, thinking I had played my way out of the tournament.

“This was my biggest lesson learned of the trip – never think it’s over – as had I saved a few shots in my last few holes I would have been around the cut mark with a lot less to do in round two.

“To be honest, I actually felt a little embarrassed with my score and also disappointed with myself and my attitude on the golf course.”

Earlier on her trip to the Rainbow Nation, Macdonald had given a good account of herself in some events on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Her best effort was finishing third behind compatriot Jane Turner in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge while she was also top Scot in 13th in the Cape Town Ladies Open.

“They say you learn more from your mistakes than your wins and that has probably been the case on this trip,” added Macdonald, who came through the Craigielaw ranks at the same time as Grant Forrest.

“Overall, it was a fun few weeks and a great start to my pro career. There’s nothing quite like playing competitive golf and to have that week after week has been such a good experience for me.

“I’m now looking forward to spending time with my family and sleeping in my own bed. It will also be good to get some practice in before my season starts in Europe on the LET Access Series.”