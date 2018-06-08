Gabrielle MacDonald into last eight of Women’s Championship

Gabrielle MacDonald’s love affair with the Scottish Women’s Championship helped the Craigielaw player progress to the quarter-finals at Elie.

The 2014 winner and runner-up two years later beat Baberton’s Karen Marshall 3&2 in an all-Lothians encounter in the second round after earlier defeating Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne) by the same margin.

“I love this event as it has so many good memories, mainly from winning in 2014 but also reaching the final in 2016,” admitted MacDonald. “My putting has been pretty good so far this week and I’ve been playing quite well in general.”

Standing between MacDonald and a place in the last four was top seed Chloe Goadby of St Regulus. “I’ve played some practice games with Chloe in squads but we’ve never played against each other competitively,” added the Lothians title hopeful.

West Linton’s Gemma Batty also won her opening two matches but Hannah Darling, Joanne Free and Clara Young were all first-day losers.