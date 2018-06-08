Gabrielle Macdonald into Women’s Championship final after marathon day

GUTSY Gabrielle Macdonald survived two marathon matches in the summer sunshine to stay on course for a second Scottish Women’s Championship.

The Craigielaw star played a total of 44 holes in the one day against top seed Chloe Goadby and on-form Hannah McCook as she set up a title showdown against Gemma Batty at Elie.

“I have never played 44 holes in a day before in my life,” admitted Macdonald, who is bidding to regain the title she won at Prestwick in 2014 before falling at the final hurdle two years later at West Kilbride.

“My third final, one win and one loss so far, so it should be good fun. I have never played Gemma before and I am looking forward to it.”

Batty, who is originally from Leeds, moved to Moffat four-and-a-half years ago but has entered this event out of West Linton, where she is also a member. She is bidding to complete a notable double, having won the English equivalent two years ago, and will get that exciting opportunity on her 24th birthday.

One prize has already ended up in the hands of a Lothians player after Kingsknowe’s Louise Fraser won the Clark Rosebowl with a one-hole success over Katie Scott from Stranraer.