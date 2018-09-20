Gallacher Finals Day is one to remember for Mukherjee boys

It was a day to remember for the Mukherjee family in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Finals Day at Kingsfield Golf Club.

In the main stroke-play event, Samuel scored 34 in winning the under-14 boys’ prize and brother Cameron shot 39 to claim the under-10 spoils.

Fergus Brown (34) and Katie Graham (38) were the two under-12 winners while score of the day was Matthew Kelly’s 34 in the under-8s.

In total, 119 boys and girls took part in the event, with Stephen Gallacher seeing every single player off on the first tee.

“It was another great day at Kingsfield and I am very lucky as I have got a great team working for me with the Foundation,” said Gallacher.