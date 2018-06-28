Gavin Hastings helps Watsonian become Worplesdon winners

Have your say

Former Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings helped a Watsonian team become Worplesdon winners in an over-50s event.

The British Lion joined forces with Gordon Forbes, Andrew Helm, Graeme Johnston, Brian Tait and Patrick Tomisson in a side captained by Brian Bingham to claim the Cyril Gray Knock Out Foursomes for a fourth time.

They beat last year’s winners, Canford, 2-1 in the final. “Although a six-man foursomes team, there was a very successful squad rotation policy during the knock out rounds,” reported Forbes.

The Cyril Gray is basically the same format as the Halford Hewitt, the main public schools’ event, for over 50s and involves the last 32 schools who entered that tournament.