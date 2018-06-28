Golf in brief: Alexander rules Duddy | Stirling makes history

Ben Alexander landed the Duddingston club championship at the first attempt after beating five-time winner Derrick Williams at the 37th hole in a thrilling final.

Others to claim titles at the Capital club’s finals day were Blair Welsh (juniors), Keith Millar (seniors), Heather Tumblety (ladies) and Colin McElhinney (men’s B division).

• Stuart McLaren is the Bruntsfield Links title holder for the third year running. He completed the treble after beating Michael Rolland 5&4 in the final. Other title triumphs at the Davidson’s Mains club included Douglas Livingstone (seniors) and Jamie Simpson (juniors).

• Chris Stirling is the first player to hold both the Aberlady and Kilpsindie titles. He beat son Ben to claim the Aberlady crown and added the Kilspindie one with a 7&6 win over Graeme White. Diane Huish, David’s wife, won the women’s final 5&3 against Lynne Fortune.

• Holders Royal Musselburgh face a tough start in the 150th County Cup, which gets underway today at Kilspindie. They’ll be up against either Gullane or Longniddry in Friday morning’s second round. The hosts open against the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

• Dalmahoy’s club championship has been won for the fourth year in a row by Rory Smith. Up against the same player – Murray Naysmith – for the third straight year, he won 4&3 in a low-scoring title showdown at the Kirknewton club.