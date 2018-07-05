Golf round-up: Allyn Dick equals record | New champ at Kingsknowe

Allyn Dick equalled a 60-year record when he won the Carrickvale club championship for he third year in a row.

The ex-Lothians champion pitched in for a birdie at the 17th against Paul Cunningham before winning that semi-final clash with a birdie at the first extra hole. He then produced “pretty much a perfect performance” against Colin McKenzie in the final, being five-under in round one.

• Craig J Cruickshank beat five-time winner Davie Campbell in the final for the second year running in the Ratho Park club championship. Rising star Ciaran Paterson, 15, claimed the junior title for the first time while Anne Wheelhouse won the ladies’ senior crown for the fourth year in a row and David Fraser won the gents’ equivalent for the fourth time in five years.

• Hamish Hamilton is the new Kingsknowe club champion after beating Marc Cairnie 4&3 in a clash between two first-time finalists. Backing up his Hailes title triumph last year, Hamilton set up the victory by winning five holes in a row from the seventh. Rachel Livingston retained the ladies’ title with a last-hole win over 12-time champion Louise Fraser in a repeat of the 2017 final.

• Neil Sneddon made the most of being let off the hook in the semi-finals to retain the Royal Burgess title. He eventually won at the 22nd in the last four after opponent Sandy Gray missed three times from around four feet for the match. Sneddon then beat Malcolm Pennycott 3&2 in the final after the pair were all square at lunch. Robbie Main won the junior event at the Barnton club.

