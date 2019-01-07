Grant Forrest can’t wait for shot at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Lothians golfer Grant Forrest is set to start his 2019 campaign by teeing up in a Rolex Series event on the European Tour for the first time.

The 25-year-old from North Berwick has secured a spot in next week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which has American duo Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson as the star attractions.

Forrest climbed above the cut-off mark for the $7million event, which starts next Wednesday, over the festive period and is now in the UAE getting himself prepared for his biggest test yet as a European Tour card holder.

“I’m delighted to have got in to Abu Dhabi,” admitted Forrest, who secured his seat at the top table in European golf through finishing seventh in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Ras Al Khaimah last season.

“Even with the six extra spots from last year, I fully didn’t expect to get in as it’s now a Rolex event. I’m now looking forward to a week of practice in Dubai and hope to kick off 2019 with a good result.” It will be Forrest’s fifth start since he graduated to the European Tour, having already chalked up his first top-10 finish in Mauritius.

He’s currently among six Scots in the field in Abu Dhabi, the others being Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson and Liam Johnston.

Former Duddington assistant pro Tom Buchanan, who is now based in the UAE, qualified for last year’s event.

However, he wasn’t involved in that shoot-out this time around after taking up a new role at his club in Al Ain.