Grant Forrest cards his lowest pro score to lead Hainan Open

Lothians star Grant Forrest carded his lowest-score as a pro to spreadeagle the field in the first round of a Challenge Tour double-header in China.

The 25-year-old bagged three eagles and four birdies as he posted a 10-under-par 62 at Sanya Luhuitou Golf Club to lead by three shots in the Hainan Open.

“I got off to an absolute flyer and I just tried to go with it and stay focused,” said Forrest. “I missed a few chances coming in but overall I’m delighted with the start.”

Forrest headed into the event feeling quietly confident after finishing joint-second behind South African Erik Van Rooyen 12 months ago.

He’s had four top-10 finishes this year and currently sits 13th on the Road to Ras Al Khaimah, with the top 15 graduating to the European Tour.

“I’m sitting 13th at the moment and there’s a little bit of pressure with the last three events because anyone can jump in and push you out,” he said.

“I’m trying to play as well as I can in the next couple of weeks. I’ve been in the top 15 pretty much all year so it would be frustrating to fall out in the last few events so I’m just trying to play as well as I can.

“I know if I perform how I know I can, it should be enough to get the job done.”

Closer to home, Neil Henderson won The Bernard Gallacher Trophy with a three-under-par 61 as the East Alliance visited Glencorse.

The Renaissnace Club player finished a shot ahead of Musselburgh pro Norman Huguet in the scratch section, with Keiran Cantley (Liberton) and Chris Curran (Bathgate) sharing third in 64.

Kingsknowe three-handicapper Donny Munro topped the handicap section with a net 63, pipping Liberton’s George Wither on a countback.

The Andrew Oldcorn Trophy is next up at Royal Musselburgh.