Grant Forrest celebrates with two glasses of Ernie Els’ wine

Lothians star Grant Forrest recorded his first European Tour top-10 finish on a course designed by Ernie Els then celebrated the feat by enjoying some of the two-time Open champion’s fine wine.

Playing in just his second event on the circuit as a card holder, the 25-year-old from North Berwick claimed a share of seventh spot in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open after signing off with scores of 65 and 68 at Anihata.

Forrest, who finished with a 14-under-par total in an event won by American Kurt Kitayama, picked up a cheque for just over £21,000 to sit 15th in the Race to Dubai.

“It was good,” said Forrest of his effort. “Today I played really solid. I gave myself a lot of chances. It was pretty stress-free. I had just one three-putt on the 16th - that was the only slip.

“It was nice to finish with a birdie, making a five or six-footer, which turned out to be quite an important putt to get me a share of seventh spot.”

Els was also in the field, finishing joint-47th, and Forrest added: “They had some of Ernie’s red wine out for us tonight at dinner. It was very nice and I had a couple of glasses.”