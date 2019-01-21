Grant Forrest nets biggest prize of career despite underwhelming final round

Lothians star Grant Forrest secured the biggest cheque of his professional career despite a disappointing final round in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 25-year-old slipped from just outside the top 10 to joint-15th following a closing 75 in testing conditions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. But he still picked up a cheque for €33,799 in the $¤7 million Rolex Series event, beating his previous biggest pay-day for finishing second in the Hainan Open on the Challenge Tour last season.

“I was really disappointed to make a six at the last as that was pretty costly, but I’ve still got plenty of positives to take from the week,” admitted Forrest.

In addition to a brilliant 65 in the second round, he also got to watch 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen up close on the last day. “It was great to be out there with Louis. He played brilliant. He made it look easy - when it wasn’t,” said Forrest of the South African closing with a 66 to finish fourth behind Shane Lowry.

Forrest is now in Dubai, where he will either be teeing it up in this week’s Omega Desert Classic or practising ahead of the Saudi International next week. He pulled out of a 36-hole shoot-out for the Dubai event but, having moved up to third reserve over the weekend, it still hopeful of getting into the field at Emirates Golf Club.

“Third reserve gives me a chance,” he said. “If not, I’ll have a week’s practice then have Saudi then two weeks in Australia. Two-time winner Stephen Gallacher is in the Dubai field and also Capital-based Richie Ramsay, who finished a disappointing 69th in Abu Dhabi, after a closing 76.