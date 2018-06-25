Grant Forrest to rest up ahead of Open qualifying

Grant Forrest is looking forward to a rest after running out of gas in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore.

Playing for the seventh week on the trot on the second-tier circuit, the Lothians star finished joint-23rd behind compatriot David Law.

“I’m now looking forward to a week off,” admitted Forrest. “I knew I was pushing it playing seven weeks in a row and to get this far without feeling it has been a bonus, especially as I’ve had some good results.

“My next event is Open Final Qualifying and I’ll get a couple of games at The Renaissance next week in preparation for that as I’ve not played it that much.”

Forrest signed for five birdies in a closing 70 to finish one-under par and was particularly pleased to pick up two shots in the final three holes.

“Those birdies might only be worth ¤200 but you never know how important that might be at the end of the season,” he added after cementing his place in the top 10 in the Road to Ras Al Khaimah rankings.

“It could make the difference and that’s why I never give up.”

Kirkliston-based Duncan Stewart finished joint-14th on three-under while Duddingston’s John Gallagher ended up 61st after a tough final day.