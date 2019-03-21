Handicap prize consolation for Joe Bryce as Danny Kay wins East Alliance event at Goswick

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce missed out on the silverware once again despite carding the best scratch score for the fifth time this season in the East Alliance.

His latest eye-catching effort was a four-under-par 68 in the last regular event of the campaign at Goswick.

But, playing off plus three, the amateur lost out in the battle for the day’s overall prize, the Pitreavie Trophy.

That went to The Renaissance Club’s Danny Kay with a 69, having returned to home soil following a recent stint on the MENA Tour in the Middle East.

As consolation, Bryce secured the top handicap prize by a shot from Roy Renton (Archerfield Links) and Craig Surgeon (Newbattle).

The event marked the end of the handicap order of merit title battle, with Liberton’s George Wither jumping ahead of Willie Laing (Prestonfield) to claim top spot. The scratch equivalent will be decided at next week’s championship at Gullane, with the top six all still in the mix.

Ross Munro (golfclubs4cash) leads the way, but has Bryce breathing down his neck, followed by Surgeon, Simon Lockhart (Bathgate), Danny Crolla (Kingsknowe) and Colin Fraser (Peebles).