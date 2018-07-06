Hannah Darling and Connor Wilson take spoils in Moray

Broomieknowe 14-year-old Hannah Darling once again underlined her enormous potential by making a successful defence of the Xact Scottish Girls’ Championship at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth, where Connor Wilson made it a Lothians double by winning the boys’ equivalent.

Darling, who is coached by Ian Muir and part of the #Project 19 initiative aimed at getting some Scottish representation in next year’s Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, topped the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying by six shots and didn’t go beyond the 16th in winning four ties in the match-play phase.

She ended the run of Swiss-based Cameron Neilson in the morning semi-finals then recovered from losing the opening hole to a birdie to beat West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan 3&2 in the final. Darling was six-under for the holes played, having made an eagle and four birdies.

Wilson, whose home club is Castle Park, near Gifford, but is also a Dunbar member, claimed the boys’ title after a hard-earned 2&1 win over Royal Aberdeen’s Liam Waldron in the final.

“It is unbelievable and I’m actually lost for words,” said the 17-year-old afterwards.