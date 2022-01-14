Hannah Darling 'just about crying' after receiving her Augusta National invitation

Hannah Darling's official invitation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur in late March/early April, when she will be flying the Saltire with Louise Duncan.

The 18-year-old Broomieknowe player secured her spot in the event, which concludes at Augusta National the Saturday before The Masters, by winning the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship last year.

Along with West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan on the back of her success in the R&A Women’s Amateur Championship, the pair will become the first Scots to compete in the prestigious tournament.

As has been the tradition for The Masters, players who are eligible are sent an official invitation through the post, with Darling’s one being dispatched to the University of South Carolina, where she started a four-year scholarship last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Darling secured her place in the presitgious event by winning the R&A Girls Amateur Championship at Fulford last August. Picture: Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

“I had to go to the apartment block office to get it as it couldn’t fit in my mailbox,” she told The Scotsman.

“When I was walking back to my apartment, I was just about crying and then opening it was so crazy. Such a great feeling!

“I will probably put it on my wall in my room to remind myself of how special this event is going to be.”

As has been the case since the event was inaugurated in 2019, the opening two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta on 30-31 March.

The entire field will then play a practice round ar Augusta National on 1 April, with the final round on 2 April involving the top 30 players after 36 holes.

“I’m so excited to play in this event,” added Darling, the world No 10. “It’s something I’ve been striving for since it was first played, so it’s nice to see the hard work this far paying off.

“I’m also excited for Ian Muir, my coach, to be caddying for me. This is going to be so special for both of us!”

A post by Darling on social media about receiving her invitation has been met with wide acclaim by fellow Scots.

“This is really cool!” wrote Kathryn Imrie, a winner on the LPGA Tour and one of Catriona Matthew’s assistant captains for Europe’s back-to-back Solheim Cup wins.

Referring to both Darling and Duncan, she added, using a Saltire emoji in her post: “Good luck, ladies - I’ll be watching with pride.”