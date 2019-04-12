Hannah Darling takes Scottish Girls Open title with wire-to-wire domination

Lothians star Hannah Darling completed a brilliant double by rounding off a wire-to-wire win in the Scottish Girls’ Open at St Andrews.

The 15-year-old Broomieknowe member stormed to a six-shot success in the 54-hole event after finishing with a four-under-par 209 total.

The triumph, which was sealed by a closing 71 on the Eden Course, followed her successful defence of the Scottish Girls’ Championship at Moray last summer.

“I was really steady out there today,” said Darling, who also won the inaugural Under-16 Girls’ Open at Fulford last year.

“I went on a bit of a par run, but I stuck to my gameplan and I’m just really happy to come away with the win.”

She was able to share the victory with her parents, adding: “It’s the first time that they have both been here to see me win a national title.”

Darling now turns her attention to the Helen Holm Trophy at Troon – a counting event for the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in September. “Next week’s event is a women’s event but I’m ready to take on the challenge,” she added.