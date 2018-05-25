Harrison have sights set on better than bronze in Dispatch Trophy

Dougie Waugh is delighted to have helped Harrison win a string of tough matches but will be disappointed if that run ends in the semi-finals of the 119th Dispatch Trophy.

“I’ve got three bronze medals - and I don’t want another one,” he confessed ahead of a last-four clash with Mortonhall in the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event on Saturday morning.

Alex Main came in as a replacement for Graeme Clark in Mortonhall's quarter-final win over Edinburgh Western at the Braids. Picture: Neil Hanna

Harrison have made home advantage count three times at the Braids to win the historic event but the last time was back in 2000, when they beat Revenue Golfing Society in the final.

A team consisting of Waugh, Donny Munro, Scott Knowles and Alan Stewart have done brilliantly to set up a chance to end that drought this weekend in an event now run by Edinburgh Leisure.

They beat holders George Heriot’s FP in the first round last Saturday and have also accounted for two other former winners, Hailes and Carrickvale, to make the semi-finals.

“It’s never easy to win the Dispatch Trophy,” admitted Knowles, a two-time gold medallist with Carrick Knowe in 1999 and 2004.

Mortonhall's Steve Scott chips from near a clump of gorse in the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event at the Braids. Picture: Neil Hanna

Standing between Harrison and a place in Saturday afternoon’ final are Mortonhall, one of seven new teams in this year’s event.

“We’re delighted to still be in the hunt and now we’ll see what happens in the semi-finals,” added Waugh after joining forces with Munro to help turn the tide in Thursday’s quarter-finals against Carrickvale.

Mortonhall are bidding to add this prize to a first Edinburgh Summer League title triumph last year and a win in the Inter-Cities Cup earlier this year.

After helping the Capital club make the last eight, Graeme Clark was keeping track of a quarter-final clash against Edinburgh Western from Brussels airport.

Murray Naysmith, who has just finished his third year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is in the Tantallon 2 team. Picture: Neil Hanna

His replacement was Alex Main, who overcame a distinct lack of experience at the Braids to help secure a one-hole win.

“This is only the second time I’ve played up here,” said the 30-year-old, smiling. “The first time was for a Champion of Champions tie and I managed to win that one as well.”

Joining forces with Main are Ian Dickson, Duncan Hamilton and Steve Scott as Mortonhall bid to pen a fairytale opening chapter the event.

Dickson was a winner with Caermount in 2012 while Hamilton has represented both SUGS and Stewart’s Melville in the past.

It’s an all-Tantallon tie in the other semi-finals - believed to be the first time that feat has been achieved by any club in the event.

The winners will not only face 36 holes up at the Braids on Saturday but a further 18 back at North Berwick in the evening.

“It’s the second round of our club championship qualifying,” revealed Fraser Symon, who is defending that title. “But the club have allowed us to get later tee times for that and we are all up for playing 54 holes in the one day.”

Like Main, Murray Naysmith entered the fray on Thursday night, linking up with Steve Govenlock at the back for Tantallon 2 in their win over Gullane.

Naysmith, who “made the difference” according to Gullane’s Kenny Wright, has just finished his third year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and was their top player in a number of spring competitions.

Semi-finals

8am Tantallon 1 v Tantallon 2

8.10am Mortonhall v Harrison

Final starts at noon