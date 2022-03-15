Henrik Stenson 'honoured' to be Europe's new Ryder Cup captain

The 45-year-old, who has bags of Ryder Cup experience, will lock horns with recently-appointed US captain Zach Johnson in next year’s match at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Stenson, who became the first Swede to win a men’s major when he beat Phil Mickelson in a titanic tussle over the final two days at Royal Troon in 2016, has played in the biennial event five times.

Three of those appearances were on winning teams, including the 2014 match at Gleneagles and also at Le Golf National in Paris four years later.

Henrik Stenson has been named as Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain and will be the first Swede to hold the post. Picture: Getty Images

He was one of Padraig Harrington’s assistant captains for last year’s heavy defeat at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Stenson has been handed the task of trying to win the trophy back by five-man selection panel comprising the three most recent European captains – Pádraig Harrington, Thomas Bjørn and Darren Clarke - as well as Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour group, and DP World Tour tournament committee chairman David Howell.

Stenson said: “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup Captain – it is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news.

“I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands.

“The Ryder Cup is golf, and sport, at its very best. I got goosebumps every time I pulled on a European shirt as a player and that will be magnified in the role of captain.

“While it is great for me personally, it is also great for my country and all the players from Sweden who have played for Europe with such distinction since Joakim Haeggman became the first in 1993.

“When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve and be the European Ryder Cup captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true.”

Stenson was given the nod over fellow major winner Paul Lawrie, former world No 1 Luke Donald and his Swedish compatriot Robert Karlsson.

Guy Kinnings, the European Ryder Cup director, said: “Henrik has all the qualities to be a great Captain. He has an incredibly impressive golfing CV as a major champion, two-time European Number One and FedEx Cup winner, and in the Ryder Cup he played five times and played with distinction, including holing the winning putt in 2006 at The K Club.

“So he comes with all the credibility of what he has achieved, and as we all know a dry a sense of humour and a fantastic warm personality, but he is also a ferocious competitor.

He is hugely respected by the players and admired by everyone involved with the game and the Ryder Cup.”