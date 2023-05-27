Players representing Heriot's Quad and Heriots pictured with the Dispatch Trophy before their semi-final meeting at the Braids. Picture: National World.

On a sunny but breezy day at the Braids, three-time winners Heriot’s edged a tight tussle to set up a trophy decider with Duddingston after they beat Murrayfield 6&5 in the other semi-final.

In the front match in the all-Heriot’s clash, Sam Hall and Steven Sinclair won two of the last three holes to finish two up against Innes Christie and Dave Campbell.

After the 16th and 17th holes had been exchanged in the back match, John Archibald and Scott Johnston headed to the last one up on Langlands and Scott Dickson.

Wishing his partner had left their second shot short of the hole instead of going just off the back edge, Dickson left his putt well short and it looked as though a trip down the 19th could be on the cards.

But, watched by a crowd that included Heriot’s old boys Bob Kilgour and Keith Ewart, Langlands knocked in his putt for a match-winning par.

“Awesome,” said the Ratho Park player of how it had felt in the first-ever tie between two Heriot’s teams in the historic tournament, which is now staged in association with Edinburgh Leisure. “It was a really good game and we are delighted to be through to the final.”

In picking up bronze medals on this occasion, both Christie and Johnston completed a full set of medals in the event.

Duddingston, represented by Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick at the front and David Miller and Connor Scott at the back, finished three up in both games against Murrayfield.

“We got off to a quick start, winning the first three holes and sort of managed it all the way through,” said Dick, a five-time gold medallist with Carrickvale.

In a nip and tuck affair, Miller and Scott were up early then down after making a “couple of mistakes” but were also pleased to get the job done.

“We did what we had to in the wind,” said Scott, who is chasing his first medal in the tournament.

While disappointed to go out, it was a first medal in the event for Murrayfield, who only played for the first time in 2017, after being represented over the course of the week by Lloyd Dunlop, Harry Hawthorn, Stuart Thurlow, Archie Wyatt and Grant Edkins and supported every step of the way by Stevie Anderson.

Semi-finals

Duddingston (Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick 3; David Miller and Connor Scott 3); Murrayfield (Grant Adkins and Lloyd Dunlop 0; Stuart Thurlow and Archie Wyatt 0).

Duddingston won 6&5

Heriot’s Quad (Innes Christie and Dave Campbell 0; John Archibald and Scott Johnston 1); Heriot’s (Sam Hall and Steven Sinclair 2; Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson 0),