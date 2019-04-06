Jane Turner retains that winning feeling in south of France

Dalmahoy’s Jane Turner is hoping for a big season on the LET’s Access Series after getting a taste of victory in South Africa.

Turner is among five Scots in the field for the Terre Blanche Ladies Open, which begins today at Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort in France.

It’s the first of 20 events on the LET’s feeder circuit and Turner is heading into the tournament with a spring in her step after winning Supersport Ladies Challenge, an event on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, at the end of February.

“Going out to play on the Sunshine Tour has been a great way to start my season,” said Turner. “I believe that you can practise as much as you like but playing competitively is a different feeling altogether.

“My plan of getting some tournament rounds under my belt before the first LETAS event, especially winning the Supersport Ladies Challenge at Wild Coast, will be key to having a strong start to my year.

“It’s been a fantastic feeling coming home with a trophy and finishing 11th on the Order of Merit gives me a real confidence boost leading up to Terre Blanche.”

Craigielaw’s Gabrielle Macdonald is also in the field in Provence, as are Hannah McCook, Laura Murray and Rachael Taylor.

• LONGNIDDRY’S Cameron Gallagher got his season off to a flying start by winning the Lothians Boys Champion of Champions at Craigmillar Park.

Despite a double-bogey at the par-5 17th, he carded a 67 to finish two shots ahead of Jack Noon (Musselburgh) who shot 69. Melville’s Kiron Gribble claimed the handicap honours with a net 64 playing off 15.

• LOTHIANS lost 10.4-4.5 to Stirlingshire at Glenbervie in the first men’s area team match of the season.

In Tam Caldwell’s first outing as captain since taking over the role from his Silverknkowes clubmate Keith Reilly, it was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests, with eight of the 10 single matches going up the last hole.

Bathgate 14-year-old Josh Beveridge was the top points-scorer for the visitors, joining forces with Andrew Fernie (Bruntsfield Links) to record a foursomes win then securing a halved match in the singles.

• FIFE won this year’s Lothians & Fife Golf Associations Winter League after beating West Lothian 3.5-1.5 in the title decider at Crail.

The home soil success made it three out of three for Fife after earlier victories over both East Lothian and Midlothian at Uphall and Burntisland respectively.