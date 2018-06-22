John Gallagher hits six birdies to make Scottish Hydro Challenge cut

John Gallagher hit the birdie trail to make the cut for the first time in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore.

The former Scottish Amateur champion won a qualifier to secure his spot in the £220,000 event at Macdonald Spey Valley.

And he repeated his four-under-par 67 from that 18-hole shoot-out to make it to the weekend with two shots to spare on two-over-par.

“The boost I got the other week was good and I’m chuffed to go out and shoot another 67,” admitted Gallagher, who is attached to Duddingston.

“I’ve never made the cut here so it is great to make it to the weekend in this event for the first time.”

Gallagher, who plays cack-handed, signed for six birdies, including four in five holes from the first after starting at the 11th.

“My golf feels good at the moment and my head feels in a good spot,” he added. “I feel pretty relaxed and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Aberdonian David Law leads the title race by a shot on seven-under, with Kirkliston-based Duncan Stewart also in contention on five-under.

Stewart, who is attached to Turnhouse, used a win Madrid Challenge just under two years ago to secure a step up to the European Tour.

That proved short-lived as he lost his card at the end of last season but Stewart reckons a strong final two days here can be the catalyst in his bid to regain a seat at the top table.

“I am where I am because of how I played last year, but I want to be back out there,” he said.

“I felt comfortable last year and that’s where I want to be and stay. You’ve got to be top five and winning to do that, so this weekend is going to be huge hopefully.”

Meanwhile, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson is the latest world star to be added to the field for next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane.

Former US PGA champion Jason Dufner is also heading to the East Lothian venue.