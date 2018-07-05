Kilspindie take down Thorntree to claim County Cup

Have your say

Kilspindie made home advantage count to win the 150th anniversary of the County Cup.

Thorntree, the first-ever winners at Luffness back in 1868, staged a brave bid to regain the trophy in the milestone event by reaching the final.

Kilspindie's Rob Paterson, Gary Porteous, Chris Stirling and Dave Watters are flanked by club captain John S Anderson and vice captain Dr Mike Mitchell after they triumphed in the 150th anniversary of the County Cup in East Lothian

But they were denied in the title showdown by a host club quartet comprising of Chris Stirling, Rob Paterson, Gary Porteous and Dave Watters.

Stirling and Paterson finished two up on Darren Dee and Andrew Wallace in the front match while Porteous and Watters were one up at the back against Ryan Bathgate and Brian Fairgrieve after 16 holes.

Rob Green played in the opening two rounds for Kilspindie in their first triumph in the event since 1994.