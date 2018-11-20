Laura Davies named as Solheim Cup vice captain by Catriona Matthew

European captain Catriona Matthew has completed her backroom team for next year’s match at Gleneagles by naming Laura Davies as her third and final vice captain.

Davies, who has made a record 12 appearances in the biennial event, joins Kathryn Imrie and Suzann Pettersen in being enlisted to try and help Matthew win back the trophy next September.

Matthew said that asking Davies, the most successful player in the history of British women’s golf, to fill the role was a “no brainer”.

The North Berwick woman added: “She played in the first 12, won 87 times, has a wealth of experience, is still playing, knows all the players, will be great fun in the team room.

“I’m delighted to have Laura alongside me on the journey to Gleneagles. She is hugely respected by the players and has a great sense of humour, which will bring a bit of levity.

“Her experience speaks for itself: she has played in 12 Solheim Cups, on both winning teams and losing teams, she has won 87 titles around the world and has been the lynchpin of the Ladies European Tour for the last 30 years.

“The players that will be in the team have such respect for her that if any of them need a question answered, they will listen to Laura.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better than to have Laura, Kathryn and Suzann at my side as vice captains and their combined experience will be a great asset for our team.”

Davies has said in the past that she has no desire to be a Solheim Cup captain herself, but she is excited about taking on this particular role in what will the third staging of the match in Scotland.

“I’m delighted and honoured to have been asked to be a vice captain for the first time by Catriona,” said the former world No 1.

“She sent me a text message when I was doing commentary at the Ryder Cup and I thought, ‘Ah, I wonder what this will be about.’ Sure enough, she asked me if I would do it and I didn’t even have to think about it.

“I want to be part of the team and I hope that I can make a positive contribution and help in any way that I can.

“The Solheim Cup has always held a very special place in my heart, right from the first one in 1990.

“Many of my fondest memories have been made during the Solheim Cup and I’m hoping that this one, at Gleneagles, will be the best yet.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a really strong team, because we have some great players now. We want the American and European fans to come out in numbers, the weather to be perfect and it to be a real celebration of women’s golf. I can’t wait to get started and am looking forward to the challenge.”