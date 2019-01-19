Lloyd Saltman starts 2019 with fine performance in East Alliance

Have your say

Lloyd Saltman made a winning start to his 2019 campaign after being the only player to break par on Gullane No 3 in the East Alliance.

In testing conditions due to a bitter wind, the Royal Musselburgh player carded a one-under-par 67 (35-32) to claim the John Glen Trophy.

A better inward half of 32 earned him that, pipping Falkirk Tryst amateur Willie Miller with 32.5.

Saltman also secured the scratch spoils, finishing a shot ahead one of the host club pros, left-hander Marc Owenson.

Consolation for Miller was topping the handicap scoreboard, the 11-handicapper beating Michael Veitch (Peebles) and George Wither (Liberton) by two shots.

Top trainee on 73 was Michael Baligalupo (Glen), while Dunbar’s Ian Jeavons was the leading senior with a 72 off six.

Bathgate trainee Chris Curran notched the circuit’s first hole-in-one of the year with a 5-iron at the 144-yard second hole.