Lloyd Saltman wins Alliance Trophy with six-under-par 65 at Craigielaw

Lloyd Saltman returned to his golfing roots to chalk up a victory in the East Alliance at Craigielaw.

In a testing wind, the Renaissance Club player carded a six-under-par 65 to finish three shots clear of the field in the scratch section.

Saltman also claimed the overall honours, picking up the Alliance Trophy, as he pipped Newbattle-five handicapper Mark Davies in a card play-off. Saltman was home in 33, half a shot better than Davies.

In an event involving 57 members, Peter Mitchell (Turnhouse) finished runner-up in the scratch section, with Winterfield’s Gordon Hilson third on 70. Davies also finished three ahead of the chasing pack on the handicap leaderboard, with Jim Brydon (Bruntsfield Links) second and Willie Miller (Falkirk Tryst) third on 69.

Dunbar’s Alex Logie was the top senior, also finishing on 65 playing off six.

Ross Munro (golfclubs4cash) is the new leader in the scratch order of merit while George Wither (Liberton) still tops the handicap table.

The circuit is back in East Lothian for the third week running on Wednesday, when the TC Jordan Trophy is will be up for grabs at Winterfield.