Local golf round-up: Mortonhall initiative to help more women to tee off

Mortonhall is hosting a ‘Get into Golf’ Open day on the evening of April 25 as part of a focus on the women’s game.

The event will provide a chance to sample what’s on offer at the club and women interested in taking up the game can also sign up to a series of six taster lessons over the spring period for only £30, which includes the provision of clubs.

“With significant investment on the course, Mortonhall is looking to the future and to an exciting opportunity to grow the game,” said club manager Bernadette Giefer.

• East on the rise with UniRoyal

The UniRoyal Trophy will be staying in the East after a successful defence at Bruntsfield Links in the annual Alliance match against West.

This year, the match was reduced to 18 holes, using a new format of eight fourball matches. East got off to flyer, winning the first four games before the visitors clawed back to 4-2.

However, the last two games were won by the East pairings of Michael Bacigalupo/Mark Davies and Tim Poyser/Willie Laing.

• Become a golf buddy

An Edinburgh project supporting people with dementia to become more active and healthy is recruiting ‘golfing buddies’.

Movement for Memories, delivered by Edinburgh Leisure, is looking for volunteer Golf Buddies to support people living with dementia to be physically active.

Sam Scott, health development officer (Dementia) explained: “This is an excellent opportunity to play a round of golf and support people with dementia around any of Edinburgh Leisure’s golf courses.”