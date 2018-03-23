Lothians chief urges other Areas to ‘lead way’ on future of Scottish Golf

President Paul Gibson wants the Lothians Golf Association to let other amateur bodies around the country be the leaders in what happens next for Scottish Golf.

The governing body is facing job losses after failing to get backing for a proposal to raise the affiliation fee paid by club members by £3.75 to £15.

It has emerged that a special general meeting could soon be called to discuss the situation, with even the LGA executive “very much split” over the issue.

“I am for doing something and I think it’s better to be ‘on the inside’,” said Gibson, speaking at the organisation’s AGM.

“We have to try and move this forward in some meaningful way and I think the best way to do that is on a geographical basis with everyone working together. The Lothians has always tended to be a leader in Scottish Golf matters, whether it was Drumoig, amalgamation and now this, and that is a compliment as we have mostly proven to be right.

“But I would like some other Areas to lead on this one and put their heads above the parapet. The ones that frustrate me are those that don’t say anything and maybe that’s because they don’t care.”

Since the vote failed, Scottish Golf has set up a working group consisting of 23 volunteers. “Hopefully, having people from grassroots can produce something rather than people who have been hand-selected, as was the case with an original unsuccessful plan like this,” said immediate past president Allan Shaw.