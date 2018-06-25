Lothians hopefuls begin road to The Open

Have your say

The road to The Open starts today for a large band of Lothians hopefuls at Panmure and Goswick.

They are among 13 venues around Great Britain & Ireland staging regional qualifiers – the first of two stages in the battle for spots in next month’s Claret Jug joust at Carnoustie.

Among the hopefuls at Panmure are Livingston-based Chris Doak and Paul McKechnie, who is based at Braid Hills Golf Centre.

A sizeable amateur contingent also includes on-form Bruntsfield Links man Stuart McLaren.

Heading to Goswick, meanwhile, are brothers Lloyd and Zack Saltman, as well as James Ross and Neil Henderson.