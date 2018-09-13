Lothians round-up: Call-up for Junior champ Carys Irvine

Have your say

Newly-crowned Junior champion Carys Irvine is in the Midlothian team trying to win the Scottish Women’s County Finals this weekend.

Irvine, who claimed her title at Newbattle, joins forces at Kilmacolm with Karen Ferguson-Snedden, Louise Fraser, Rachael Livingstone, Karen Marshall, Alison McBride, Kate McIntosh and Caroline Steedman.

Midlothian face hosts Renfrewshire in tomorrow’s opening matches while Aberdeenshire take on Dumfriesshire.

• O’Hara wins Musselburgh 36-Hole

Former European Tour player Steven O’Hara produced a brilliant bogey-free performance to win the Musselburgh 36-Hole Tartan Tour Order of Merit event.

O’Hara, who is attached to North Lanarkshire Leisure Ltd, carded an eagle and four birdies in an opening 65 before adding a 66 that contained five birdies.

On 11-under, he finished a shot ahead of his younger brother Paul (66-66), as well as another ex-European Tour player Jamie McLeary (67-65).

• Reid and Smith top rankings

Gogarburn’s Fiona Reid and Niall Smith of Broomieknowe are the new leaders in the Lothians My Golf Rankings.

Reid tops the ladies’ standings with 1129 points, ahead of Margot Gardner (Linlithgow) and Donna Fleming (Carrickvale).

On 1412, Smith is nearly 200 points out in front of his closest challenger, Longniddry’s David Rudd, in the men’s title race.

Carrickvale lead the ladies’ team standings while Musselburgh top the men’s table.

• Open door at Swanston Academy

A free-to-enter nine-hole Par-3 Open will mark the opening of the new Swanston Academy and Learning Centre on Sunday, September 23.

The event will be an opportunity for golfers all across the Lothians to speak to Scott Gourlay and his team about the innovative club-fitting at the new facility. Resident teaching professionals Peter Arnott and Ian Butcher will also be offering free advice on the day, which is open to open to members and non-members.

Times are available between 8am and 4pm and can booked by calling 0131 445 2239 (option 1).