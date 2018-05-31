Lothians round-up: McLaren miss out on a 59 | Naysmith’s Dispatch hope

Have your say

Stuart McLaren had mixed feelings after winning the Cameron Bowl at Uphall, a Lothians Order of Merit event.

He finished two shots clear of the field but he had a 59 in his sights before having to settle for a six-under-par 63.

The Bruntsfield Links player bagged an eagle and six birdies in the opening 14 holes before running up a triple-bogey 6 at the 15th then birdieing the 17th.

“Never been so disappointed in shooting 63,” he said. “However, nice to have the game back in decent shape.”

Bathgate’s Scott McCandless finished second, with Graeme Stevenson (Uphall) third on 66.

• Scottish Open winner Singh on the bag

Former Scottish Open champion Jeev Milka Singh has been on caddying duties for his son in this week’s U.S. Kids Golf European Championships in East Lothian.

Eight-year-old Harjai is playing in the event for the first time in the eight-and-under section at Longniddry.

“Really overwhelmed by the love and messages that poured in for Harjai,” wrote Milka Singh snr on Twitter.

“I enjoyed my first stint as a caddie and it gave me a whole new perspective of this magnificent sport we play.”

• Naysmith’s Dispatch hope

Murray Naysmith is hoping a Dispatch Trophy final appearance is just the start of a big summer after overcoming a serious injury.

Naysmith’s first year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2015 was spent with his wrist in a plaster cast for six months after physicians decided to immobilise it.

Although he’s st