Lothians round-up: Neil Fenwick is king of the castle

Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick battled some of the toughest conditions he has experienced to win the Carnegie Invitational by Skibo Castle for a second time.

Fenwick shot rounds of 69 and 71 for a two-under-par 140 total, winning by two shots from Greig Hutcheon (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) as he carded scores of 70-72.

“I played very solid in really tough conditions, probably some of windiest weather I’ve ever played in,” said Fenwick, who picked up a £4750 cheque.

“Hopefully I can keep the form heading into the Highland Golf Links Pro-Am and the M&H Logistics Scottish PGA.”

• Swanston win ‘Ton’ title

Swanston, the hosts, won this year’s ‘Ton’ Trophy, contested by four Capital clubs with ‘ton’ in their name.

They beat Baberton, Mortonhall and Prestonfield to come out on top in the seniors’ tournament, winning all three matches.

Swanston team co-ordinator Stewart Kerr’s eight-man Squad comprised of Gary Wilson, Alex McKenzie, Jim Anderson, Ian Tennant, Bob Steele, Andy Hunter, Bill Steel and Peter Belcher.

• Kilspindie retain Junior crown

Kilspindie held on to the East Lothian Junior County Cup after beating Longniddry 6&5 in a windy final at Dunbar.

In the scratch foursome, Kilspindie’s Aaron Hall and Connor Currie finished eight up on Euan and Neil Canavan.

Behind in the handicap foursome, Mackenzie Notley and Mollaidh Nicholson finished two down against Max Blair and Ryan Gallagher.

The overall aggregate score was level until Hall and Currie moved up a gear.

• Midlothian go so close

Midlothian agonisingly missed out on winning the Scottish Women’s County Finals at Kilmacolm.

They lost out to Aberdeenshire by virtue of points won after Aberdeenshire, Midlothian and hosts Renfrewshire all won two out of three matches.

Midlothian bounced back from an opening-day defeat to Renfrewshire by beating Aberdeenshire then Dumfriesshire.

On her Midlothian debut, new junior champion Carys Irvine picked up 3.5 points.