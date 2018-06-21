Lothians round-up: Sandy Lyle invitation; Bacigalupo and Lamb success

Have your say

Organisers are hopeful that Sandy Lyle will spearhead the field for the World Hickory Open in East Lothian later this year.

Part of a five-day Festival of Hickory Golf, the main event takes place on October 16-17 at Luffness and Gullane No 3.

Lyle has claimed the title twice in recent years but did’t play in last year’s event at Kilspindie, where former Musselburgh pro Fraser Mann was the winner.

Under new chief executive Boris Lietzow, a junior category has been added this year, as well as a special discount for Scottish entrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Bacigalupo and Lamb taste success

Longniddry’s Michael Bacigalupo and former host club captain Ian Lamb were the star performers in this year’s Silverknowes Open.

The scratch spoils went to Bacigalupo with a 36-hole aggregate of 137, one better than Keith Reilly (Silverknowes) with Allyn Dick (Kingsfield) a further shot back in third.

Lamb’s triumph in the handicap section was equally impressive as he posted a 132 total to finish three ahead of both clubmate Scott Paget and Dean Forbes of Edinburgh Leisure.

“Great day, good field and the course was in brilliant condition,” reported Reilly.

• Duo set for national service

New national champion Gemma Batty and Girls Under-16 Open winner Hannah Darling are all set for Scotland duty.

West Linton member Batty is off to Austria next month for the European Women’s Team Championship at Murhof Golf Club.

And, at the same time, Broomieknowe star Darling will be wearing dark blue in the girls’ equivalent at Forsgardens Golf Club in Sweden.

Darling’s five team-mates include recent Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase winner Kirsty Brodie.