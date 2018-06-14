Lothians round-up: West Linton marathon; Craigmillar Park captain resigns in anger

Craigmillar Park members have been accused of putting the club’s future at risk. The claim was made by John Hall as he resigned as captain of the Capital club.

“I find it incredibly sad that a significant number of members appear to have nothing more positive to contribute than to demonstrate an attitude that suggests the club should be grateful to have them as members,” he said in a letter.

“Far too few members ask what they can do personally to ensure the club will be here in a healthy state for their children and grandchildren. That attitude is not sustainable.”

• 24 hour golf marathon

Former club captain Jean Macnab is aiming to complete a 24-hour golf marathon at West Linton this weekend in aid of charity.

“I’m taking part in a fund-raising event that will be a non-stop golf relay, with ladies switching in and out of a team of four and I hope to play throughout,” she said.

The event is in aid of Myositis UK. Macnab’s eldest son, Andrew, has been diagnosed with dermatomyositis, and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/west-linton-ladies-golf

• Tough test for Louis gaughan

Bathgate’s Louis Gaughan faces some stiff competition in his bid to make a successful defence of the Scottish Par 3 Championship over the next two days.

Not only do his rivals include two major champions, Paul Lawrie and Michael Campbell, but he will also be up against Connor Syme and Bradley Neil.

Others in the field for the Aberdeen Standard Investments-sponsored event at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre outside Aberdeen include new Northern Open champion Gareth Wright.

Gaughan beat Alastair Forsyth in a play-off in last year’s event.