Lothians stars Darling and Crawford on Scotland duty in Morocco

Talented Lothians duo Hannah Darling and Grace Crawford are starting their 2018 season by representing Scotland in a new mixed event in Morocco.

The pair will be looking to get the year off to a flying start as part of a six-strong side taking part in the International Moroccan Girls & Boys Championship.

Starting tomorrow at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech, it involves eight nations with a different format for each of the three days.

Broomieknowe star Darling is the Scottish Girls’ champion, having become the youngest player to claim that title last year with her triumph at Scotcraig when she was still 13.

An equally exciting prospect, 11-year-old Crawford comes from North Berwick, is a member at Gullane and attends Loretto School in Musselburgh.

“Grace’s selection for this event is a remarkable achievement and reflects her determination, dedication and skill,” said the director of communications at Loretto, Jonathan Hewat.

Joining forces with Darling and Crawford in North Africa are Louise Duncan (West Kilbride), Aidan O’Hagan (Old Course Ranfurly), Lewis Irvine (Kirkhill) and Calum Scott (Nairn).