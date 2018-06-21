Masters champ Patrick Reed to play Scottish Open at Gullane

Masters champion Patrick Reed is the latest big name to be added to the line up for next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane

The world No.11 has confirmed he’ll be joining Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar in flying the Stars and Stripes in the $7 million Rolex Series event on July 12-15.

“I’m excited to add the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open to my schedule again,” said Reed, who held off late charges by both Fowler and Jordan Spieth to claim a Green Jacket at Augusta National in April

“It is always played on some fantastic links courses, and provides a true test ahead of The Open. “This will be the third year in a row that I have played this event and I always enjoy it, so I’m looking forward to getting to Gullane in July.”