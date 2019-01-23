Matthew welcomes bid to spread Solheim Cup message to club golfers in Scotland

European captain Catriona Matthew has warmly welcomed an initiative which aims to spread the Solheim Cup message to club members around Scotland.

The new Solheim Cup Ambassador Programme has been launched by Scottish Golf ahead of the match at Gleneagles in September.

It will try to encourage all golf club members across Scotland to get involved in leading local activities to promote the event in Perthshire.

Ambassadors will receive support from Scottish Golf and will be responsible for:

• Organising and delivering Solheim Cup events within the club.

• Promoting the Solheim Cup to fellow club members.

• Promoting opportunities to buy tickets.

• Be the key contact within the club for all things Solheim Cup.

All ambassadors will be rewarded with a benefits package which will include two tickets, as well as gaining access to the PING pavilion at Gleneagles during the event.

“I was excited to hear about Scottish Golf’s Solheim Cup Club Ambassador Programme,” said Matthew as the initiative was rolled out in her home town of North Berwick.

“It is a great way to ensure that members of all the various clubs in Scotland have the information they need in order to make it as easy as possible for them to come to the Solheim Cup.

“Local support will be really important to us in our bid to win the Cup back from the USA, so I am looking forward to this programme rolling out across the country and I would encourage club members to register their interest today.”

Matthew was joined at the roll out by some of the first batch of women to sign up as ambassadors, including Fiona Maciver at North Berwick, as well as Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay.

He said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates a commitment by Scottish Golf and our member clubs to promote the Solheim Cup and help build anticipation for what will be an epic contest.

“We will work with clubs to provide proactive, on-the-ground, awareness for members and find innovative ways to build up to the world’s greatest women’s golf team event.

“We are delighted that PING are also lending their support in enhancing the rewards package with some great prizes and tickets to the event.

“The Solheim Cup gives us all an opportunity to watch world-class golf on our doorstep and there is no greater role model than Catriona to show what can be achieved with dedication and hard work.”

* Tickets for the event are priced from just £10 for adults with under 16s going free.