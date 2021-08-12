Michele Thomson fires course-record 65 to lead Women's Scottish Open

Michele Thomson in action during the opening round of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

The 33-year-old recovered from a “nervous” bogey at the opening hole to card an eagle and seven birdies, including four in a row around the turn and one to finish.

The brilliant effort at the Fife venue was watched by her manager Paul Lawrie and also her dad Graham who suffered an on-course heart attack when he was caddying for Thomson in an event in Finland last month.

Thomson, who is among six home players in the field for the LET/LPGA co-sanctioned event, ignited her flying start with an eagle-3 at the second from close range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michele Thomson earns a fist bump from her manager Paul Lawrie after carding a seven-under-par 65 in the first round of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

That was the perfect response to a bogey at the first and, after dropping a second shot of the day at the par-4 fifth, she then moved up through the gears.

Taking advantage of the early starters enjoying benign conditions - the wind had picked up by the time she finished - Thomson reeled off birdies at the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th.

She then picked up shots at the two par-5s on the back nine - the 13th and 15th - before rounding off a brilliant morning’s work by knocking her approach from around 120 yards at the last and rolling in an eight-footer.

As she came off the green, a delighted Thomson earned a fist bump from Lawrie, who had travelled down from Aberdeen to watch her play.

“Probably had a little bit of a nervous start I would say,” said a smiling Thomson as she reflected on her effort.

“Obviously being at the Scottish Open, it's my fourth one now but obviously still got the nerves off the first tee and hit a bit of a ropey drive and just made bogey from there, which was fine.

“I'm experienced enough now to know that it's only the first hole and just kind of bring it back and kind of breathe a little bit because you can probably go down the first hole knowing you've held your breath the whole way.

“Stood up on the second tee and just restarted, hit a great drive down the middle and had 240 and just thought, I've got adrenaline here, just going to go for it and hit it on, made eagle.

“It snowballed from there and hit a lot of good wedges into holes and drove well off the tee.

“The only shot really I missed all day was probably my drive at the first, and it was just one of those nice rounds.”

With dad not ready yet to restart caddying duties, Thomson has regular LET caddie Hadley Trenfield on her bag and the pair hit it off instantly.

“I've had quite a tough time with dad in Finland obviously and just kind of haven't been concentrating on my golf,” she added.

“But that just shows me that golf's just golf and just get on with it and whatever happens, that's life.”

The next best efforts among the early starters were matching 68s from American Sarah Schmelzel and Becky Morgan from Wales.

A message from the Editor: