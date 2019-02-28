Midlothian’s Jane Turner claims second win of pro career

Midlothian star Jane Turner claimed the second win of her pro career with an impressive four-shot success in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge in South Africa.

Among a handful of Scots out playing on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, the Dalmahoy player claimed the second success of her professional career with a brilliant front-running performance.

Two shots ahead at the start of the final day, Turner closed with a two-under 68 at the Wild Coast Country Club to finish with a four-under 206 total – the only player in the field to finish under par.

“It feels amazing what I was able to do today,” said Turner as she savoured adding to her breakthrough success in the Bossey Ladies Championship in Switzerland on the LET Access Series in August 2017.

“I can’t even begin to describe what this feels like. I have no control of what anyone else does, so I needed to keep the ball in play and hit greens in regulation and make my birdies.

“This is my second win and they both sit right up there. It’s a fabulous feeling to know you’re going home with a trophy – although I’m not sure how it’s going to fit on the plane!”