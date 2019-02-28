Midlothian’s Jean McNab set for historic LGA post, while Jane Turner leads in South Africa

THE Lothians Golf Association is set to break new ground by having its first woman as president.

Jean McNab, a former club secretary and captain at West Linton, has been lined up for the historic appointment.

She is set to be appointed as vice president when Swanston’s John Allan takes over as president for the next two years at tonight’s annual general meeting at Newbattle.

McNab was the first woman appointed to an elected LGA post when she joined the executive committee in November 2015.

That move came in the wake of Scottish Golf becoming the unified body running the amateur game in the country.

Meanwhile, Midlothian star Jane Turner takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Supersport Ladies Challenge, an event on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

The new Dalmahoy ambassador set up her chance of victory by carding a second successive 69 at Wild Coast Sun Country Club to sit on two-under-par.

Turner, who won the Bossey Ladies Championship near Geneva on the LET Access Series in August 2017, birdied three of the final four holes as she stormed home in 32.