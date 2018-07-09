Mike Louden and James Golder shine in Lothian Senior Champs

Glencorse’s Mike Louden and James Golder of Royal Burgess were the trophy winners in the Lothians Senior Championship at Liberton.

Louden got his hands on the R M Lees Trophy after carding the day’s best scratch score – a level-par 67.

That gave him a two-shot triumph over a trio of players in George Wither (Liberton), Ian Fyfe (Musselburgh) and Tom Cannon (Baberton).

Golder, meanwhile, claimed the Ian MacNiven for having the best net effort – a brilliant 61 playing off 23.

He also won by two shots, with the host club’s Peter Lynch finishing runner-up in that category.

Other winners included Newbattle’s John Hunter (category A scratch on a countback pipping John Archibald of Luffness New after the pair had carded 71s) and Baberton’s Ronald Grant (category C scratch).

This year’s Lothians Championship takes place at Lufness New, with qualifying on Sunday, August 5. The top 16 players go forward to the match-play stage the following week, culminating in the semi-finals and final on August 11. Entries close on July 13.

Meanwhile, the Lothians Boys’ Championship qualifying, which had to be postponed at the end of May due to fog, has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 12 with the match-play stages in the evenings of August 21, 22 and 23.