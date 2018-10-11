Mortonhall pairing Stark and Brownie win the Gibson Cup

Have your say

It’s been a year to remember at the Braids for Mortonhall members.

A first Dispatch Trophy triumph for the Capital club has now been followed by the Gibson Cup being landed by Mary Stark and Anne Brownie.

They beat Sarah Ledingham (Comiston) and Mandy Bell (Liberton) in the final after earlier knocking out the defending champions, Viv Curran and Tracy Laughland.

The triumphant duo received the trophy from Clifford Hastings, whose late wife Isobel was a nine-times Gibson Cup winner.

The Consolation Stableford was won by Craigmillar Park’s Frances McFadzean and Celia Macintyre.

Meanwhile, title holders Gullane got the new East Lothian Winter League campaign off to a strong start with a 4-1 win at Royal Musselburgh.

In the only other top-flight encounter on the opening weekend, Craigielaw lost 5-0 at Tantallon, where Craig Davidson’s team had won the corresponding fixture last season.

In the Second Division, Winterfield won at home against Kilspindie while the other two matches ended in draws.

In the Inter-Cities Cup, Edinburgh champions Turnhouse lost 6-3 to Glasgow counterparts Cathkin Braes at Musselburgh, where six of the nine matches went to the 18th.

Steven Armstrong delivered a sole victory for Turnhouse, who were without the services of Scottish champion Euan McIntosh, as well as Olly McCrone.