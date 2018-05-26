Mortonhall win Dispatch Trophy at first attempt

Mortonhall lifted the Dispatch Trophy at the first attempt after beating Tantallon 2 in a thrilling final in the event’s 119th staging at the Braids.

Tantallon 2 stood one up over the double foursome with five holes to play in the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event after beating Tantallon 1 earlier in the day.

But, as so often happens in this event, the tide turned over the closing stretch as Mortonhall eventually ran out two-hole winners.

After winning the 17th with a par before losing the last following gorse trouble forcing a re-load, Mortonhall’s front couple of Ian Dickson and Duncan Hamlilton finished two down to Richard Gill and Chris Low.

But, at the back, Steve Scott and Alex Main won the final three holes to beat Steve Govenlock and Murray Naysmith by four holes.

The triumph in an event now run by Edinburgh Leisure continued a purple patch for Mortonhall after taking advantage of a rule change last year to enter the historic tournament for the first time.

The Capital club won the Edinburgh Summer League for the first time last season, a triumph which coincided with its 125th anniversary, and they also won the Inter-Cities Cup earlier this year.

A new name was guaranteed to be going on this trophy after Mortonhall beat three-time winners Harrison earlier in the day in the other semi-final.

Tantallon 2 were one up overall at the turn in the decider before Mortonhall edged ahead helped by a chip in from Scott for an eagle at the par-5 11th.

It was advantage Tantallon 2 again after they won the short 13th and the North Berwick club were still on course to join Rhodes, a Glen club, on the roll of honour until that late turnaround.

The match was still alive as the back pairings arrived on the 18th tee but Tantallon’s hopes of forcing extra time disappeared as Naysmith’s downwind tee shot found the gorse on the back left of the green.

Semi-finals

Tantallon 1 (Gareth Pugh and John Stewart 0; Fraser Symon and Fraser Henderson 0); Tantallon 2 (Richard Gill and Chris Low 5; Steve Govenlock and Murray Naysmith 2).

Tantallon 2 won 7&6

Mortonhall (Duncan Hamilton and Ian Dickson 0; Alex Main and Steve Scott 5); Harrison (Donny Munro and Dougie Waugh 1; Scott Knowles and Alan Stewart 0).

Mortonhall won 4&3

Final

Tantallon 2 (Richard Gill and Chris Low 2; Steve Govenlock and Murray Naysmith 0); Mortonhall (Duncan Hamilton and Ian Dickson 0; Alex Main and Steve Scott 4).

Mortonhall won by two holes