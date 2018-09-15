MVP player McLaren determined to round off campaign with main prize

Stuart McLaren has already secured the MVP award in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League but is determined to round off the campaign with the main prize.

That’s up for grabs in tomorrow’s final at Musselburgh, where McLaren is hoping to help Bruntsfield Links come out on top against Turnhouse.

“Sealing the MVP before the final is brilliant, however I really want to add to my points tally,” said McLaren. “I know it will be a tough game, though, as Turnhouse have got a really strong team.”

That will include Scottish champion Euan McIntosh, who will be hoping he’s still got some gas in the tank after playing in this week’s Men’s Home Internationals in Wales.

“With Euan back for the game, it makes it even tougher,” added McLaren, who is facing a bus journey back from London himself tonight so that he can be involved in the title showdown.

Both teams claimed first victories in the event in recent years – Bruntsfield Links in 2014 and Turnhouse two years ago.

“After our poor start with two points from three matches, it is a great achievement for the Bruntsfield Links team to make the final,” said team manager Derek Miller. “It’s been very much a squad effort and for some in the team it will be their second time in the final.”

His counterpart, Moray Hanson, said: “Myself, the team and all of Turnhouse are excited and looking forward to the game on Sunday.

“It’s a fantastic achievement that we have reached the final again and obviously we are hoping that we can go on and repeat our performance of 2016.

“It won’t be easy as I am sure we will be playing a very strong Bruntsfield team that will want to bring home the trophy as much as we do.

“The guys are very much up for the match and we have a very experienced team available for Sunday after being under strength for a lot of the matches throughout the year. I am sure it will be a close match.”